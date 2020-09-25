Virat Kohli, captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore, has been fined Rs. 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during the RCB vs KXIP match in IPL 2020. The hefty fine adds to Kohli’s woes from the game in which he dropped KL Rahul twice in two overs and allowed the Kings XI Punjab skipper to score a century and take KXIP past the 200-run mark. In reply, RCB were bundled for 109 and lost the game by 97 runs. The defeat was RCB’s first loss of the Indian Premier League 13 season. KL Rahul Reacts to KXIP’s 97-Run Win Over RCB in IPL 2020 Match; Hardik Panyda Replies With Cheeky Comment (See Post).

“As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr Kohli was fined Rs 12 lakh,” the IPL said in a release. Kholi had a night to forget as the team India and RCB skipper also failed with the bat. He scored one run off five deliveries before top-edging Sheldon Cottrell to mid-on where young Ravi Bishnoi took a safe catch. KL Rahul Scores First Century of Dream11 IPL 2020, Netizens Heap Praises on KXIP Captain.

Kohli had won the toss and opted to field first and the first innings went on for an hour and 55 minutes long although it is originally supposed to end in an hour and 25 minutes. KL Rahul ran havoc with the bat and scored a century off just 62 deliveries. Rahul was devastating towards the end of the innings and plummeted RCB bowlers for 74 runs in the final four overs. Kohli had dropped Rahul when the latter was batting on 84 and once again when he was batting on 90 and the KXIP skipper made RCB pay for those two reprieves.

Rahul plundered Dale Steyn and Navdeep Saini for 49 runs in the final two overs and helped Kings XI Punjab post 206 runs on the scoreboard. Rahul’s knock of 132* from 69 deliveries comprised off 14 boundaries and seven maximums over the fence.

