Sheffield (England), Nov 4 (AP) Sheffield United converted a penalty in the 10th minute of stoppage time to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 on Saturday and claim its first victory in the Premier League this season.

Oliver Norwood scored from the spot following a foul by Fabio Silva on George Baldock to spark wild scenes inside Bramall Lane, with his team having only picked up a point from its opening 10 games.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Birthday 2023: Sudarsan Pattnaik Wishes Indian Cricketer With Sand Sculpture at Puri Sea Beach on His 35th Birthday.

Sheffield United, which was promoted from the Championship last season, remains in last place on goal difference, however.

Cameron Archer opened the scoring for the hosts in the 72nd before Jean-Ricner Bellegarde equalized in the 89th. (AP)

Also Read | India vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Kolkata Weather Report: Check Out Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Eden Gardens.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)