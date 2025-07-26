Shillong, July 26 (PTI) Shillong Lajong FC began their Durand Cup campaign in commanding fashion, blanking Malaysia's Armed Forces Football Team 6-0 in the opening match of Group E, here on Saturday.

Everbrightson Sana and Phrangki Buam scored a brace each, while substitutes Treimiki Lamurong and Deibormame Tongper added a goal apiece for the young Shillong side.

The match began with Shillong asserting their dominance in possession.

Their early pressure paid off in the 12th minute when Sana headed in a pinpoint cross from Rudra Ved, after a smart free-kick routine initiated by Sheen Stevenson.

Malaysia's best chance in the first half came through a volley attempt by Mohamad Syamim Yusoff, which narrowly missed the target after a cross was punched clear by Shillong keeper Siwel Rymbai.

The second half saw Shillong accelerate further. Within the first five minutes, Phrangki Buam netted twice, first by guiding in a free-kick from Stevenson in the 47th minute, and then doubling his tally with a calm finish after a clever through ball two minutes later.

The fourth goal came in the 66th minute, as Sana turned sharply in the box and slotted the ball past the keeper to complete his brace.

Shillong's dominance continued when substitute Lamurong curled in a beautiful effort from the edge of the area in the 73rd minute to make it 5-0.

Just before the final whistle, Shillong added a sixth. Substitute Deibormame Tongper found the net with a composed finish after a late attacking move, rounding off a dominant outing.

