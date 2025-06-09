New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mary Tucker feels the Shooting League of India will provide huge opportunity to develop the sport both within India and across the world.

The 23-year-old, who won silver in the mixed 10m air rifle team event during Tokyo2020, has earlier competed for the University of Kentucky and West Virginia University in the NCAA competitions, and also represented Saltendorf in Germany's Bundesliga.

Tucker said she enjoys competing in team format tournaments.

"I really like leagues. I have experience with the NCAA and with the Bundesliga, and I really like being on a team and having that atmosphere of being able to have spectators rooting for an entire team.

"I really like the format of having top athletes and junior athletes competing together. I feel like that's a huge opportunity to develop shooting sports both within India and all around the world," Tucker was quoted as saying in a media release.

The ISSF has allocated the window between November 20 and December 2 for the first season of the SLI, and the tournament will feature mixed team events in pistol (10m, 25m), rifle (10m, 50m 3 positions), and shotgun (Trap & Skeet).

"India is at a really high level in the sport, so it's really a good opportunity for the Indian athletes to compete with people from outside, but also it's a great opportunity for international athletes because we get to compete with the really high-level Indian shooters.

"I think it will be a really great opportunity as well to build a kind of fan base and hopefully get some more interest in the whole world,” she further added.

Tucker feels the experience of playing for several teams may give her an advantage in the upcoming league.

"Those athletes who have shot in the NCAA or in the Bundesliga for many years could have a bit of an advantage because we do know what it's like to compete with the pressure of a team. It's very different."

Tucker also said that she believes that the league will not only help in growing the popularity of the sport across the USA and other regions, but also help her individual game.

"The opportunity to travel more and train with other high-level athletes is going to help bring my level of shooting up. And there are going to be different types of opportunities and experiences that we will get with this league.

"It may put you in a situation that is super different or uncomfortable. And that will help a ton because we are going to be able to get used to those situations,” Tucker said.

