Rourkela, Feb 1 (PTI) Jugraj Singh scored a hat-trick as Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers clinched the men's Hockey India League title after beating Hyderabad Toofans 4-3 in the summit clash here on Saturday.

Jugraj scored in the 25th, 32nd and 35th minutes, while Sam Lane (54th) added another goal for Bengal Tigers.

Gonzalo Peillat (9th and 39th) and Amandeep Lakra (26th) were the scorers for the Toofans.

HIL, which began on December 28, 2024, was revived after a gap of seven years. PTI PDS

