IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, 5th T20I 2025: The India national cricket team will lock horns against the England national cricket team in the final T20I of the five-match series. The fifth T20I between India and England will be hosted at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025 will begin at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions ahead of India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team 5th T20I 2025. IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About India vs England Cricket Match in Mumbai.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led India took an unassailable 3-1 lead after winning the fourth T20I against the Jos Buttler-led England in Pune. The Men in Blue made 181/9 in 20 overs after Shivam Dube (53) and Hardik Pandya (53). For England, speedster Saqib Mahmood bagged three wickets. While chasing 182 runs, Harry Brook played a fighting knock of 51 runs, but the rest of the bowlers failed to convert their starts as the visitors suffered a 15-run defeat. For India, Ravi Bishnoi and debutant Harshit Rana bagged three wickets apiece. Delay in India vs England Tickets Online for 5th T20I 2025 at Wankhede Stadium Leaves Fans Puzzled, Here's How and When You Can Buy Tickets for IND vs ENG Cricket Match in Mumbai.

IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Jos Buttler (ENG).

Batters: Tilak Varma (IND), Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Ben Duckett (ENG) and Abhishek Sharma (IND).

All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya (IND), Liam Livingstone (ENG) and Axar Patel (IND).

Bowlers: Saqib Mahmood (ENG), Jamie Overton (ENG) and Varun Chakaravarthy (IND).

IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Jos Buttler (c), Varun Chakaravarthy (vc).

IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Jos Buttler (ENG), Tilak Varma (IND), Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Ben Duckett (ENG), Abhishek Sharma (IND), Hardik Pandya (IND), Liam Livingstone (ENG), Axar Patel (IND), Saqib Mahmood (ENG), Jamie Overton (ENG) and Varun Chakaravarthy (IND).

