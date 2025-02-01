Spanish La Liga leaders Real Madrid will be facing Espanyol in an away tie this evening, with the Los Blancos hoping to maintain their grip on the top of the table. The club has managed 49 points from 21 games and currently enjoy a four-point lead at the top. With Atletico Madrid and Barcelona in hot pursuit of them, they can ill afford to get complacent. Espanyol are in the relegation zone and need to start winning games soon to survive the drop. They will have to be at their very best to match up to the level of their opponents. Espanyol versus Real Madrid will be streamed on the GTX World website from 1:30 AM IST. Real Valladolid 0-3 Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25: Kylian Mbappe Scores First Club Hat-Trick As Los Blancos Extend Lead At Top Of League Standings.

Salvi Sanchez and Jose Gragera miss out for Espanyol and Biran Olivan will be assessed late to determine his fitness. Marash Kumbulla and Leandro Cabrera will be part of the central defensive unit and ahead of them will be the double pivot of Alex Kral and Pol Lozano. Roberto Fernandez and Javi Puado should form the strike partnership.

Eduardo Camavinga is closing in on a return for Real Madrid and could be part of the playing eleven. Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal remain on the injury list and will not feature this term. Kylian Mbappe will lead the attack and his form in recent time has been sublime. Jude Bellingham will be the playmaker behind him with Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo on the wings. Real Madrid vs Manchester City: The Epic Rivalry Resumes in UEFA Champions League 2024-25.

When is Espanyol vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Real Madrid face Espanyol in an away match in the La Liga 2024-25 on Sunday, February 2. The Espanyol vs Real Madrid match will be played at the RCDE Stadium in Barcelona and it starts at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Espanyol vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch La Liga 2024-25 on their TV channels due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. There would be no live telecast viewing option for the Espanyol vs Real Madrid La Liga 2024-25 match on TV in India. For Espanyol vs Real Madrid online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Espanyol vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

However, fans in India do have an online viewing option for watching La Liga 2024-25 matches. GXR is the official streaming partner of La Liga 2024-25 in India and fans can watch the Espanyol vs Real Madrid La Liga 2024-25 football match live streaming online for free on its website. Real Madrid will dominate the tie and should secure an easy win here.

