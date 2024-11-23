Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 23 (ANI): Indian middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer continued his red-hot form in domestic cricket as he smashed a blistering century for Mumbai during their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy opener against Goa at Hyderabad's Gymkhana Ground on Saturday.

During the match against Goa, Iyer smashed a fine 130* in just 57 balls, with 11 fours and 10 sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 228.07. His knock helped Mumbai reach 250/4 in their 20 overs after being put to bat first by Goa. Goa is given a huge task of overtaking this mammoth total in the second innings.

Iyer has displayed solid form in domestic cricket after some setbacks in his career. The middle-order batter has overcome India's heartbreaking loss to Australia in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final, injuries, poor Test form and his omission from Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) central contract list in style, by winning the 42nd Ranji Trophy title with Mumbai last season, leading Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to their first Indian Premier League (IPL) title in 10 years and overall third and now displaying some fine form in domestic cricket.

After some disappointing performances in the Buchi Babu Tournament, Shreyas bounced back with some impactful knocks in the Duleep Trophy, in which he scored 154 runs in three matches with two fifties. In Mumbai's Irani Cup win against the Rest of India, he scored 57 and 8.

During the ongoing Ranji Trophy, he has scored 452 runs in four matches at an average of 90.40, with two centuries, out of which one converted into a double ton. His best score is 233.

In his last nine matches and 14 innings since his return to domestic cricket, Iyer has scored 801 runs, averaging 61.61, with three centuries and three fifties. His best score is 233.

Iyer last played for India during the ODI series against Sri Lanka in August, scoring 38 in three innings. (ANI)

