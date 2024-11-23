Punjab has slipped to sixth rank in the Indian Super League as the competition resumes after the international break. They will host NorthEast United FC in an early kick-off this evening as they look to return to winning ways. The hosts have managed 12 points from 6 games and they have matches in hand compared to their rivals, which could be crucial. Opponents NorthEast United are also on similar points as Punjab but a superior goal difference sees them climb to the third spot. They are without a defeat in their last three matches and are in prime form. ISL 2024-25: Mumbai City FC Hold Chennaiyin FC to 1-1 Draw in Indian Super League's 1000th Match

Punjab does not have any injury concerns for this tie and this is positive news. Ravi Kumar will start in goal with Nikhil Prabhu, Vinit Rai, and Asmir Suljic in midfield. Their three attackers will be Luka Majcen, Ezequiel Vidal, and Nihal Sudeesh. Parthib Gogoi is a talent with great potential and his presence will help the side going forward. Mohammed Ali Bemammer will not be available for the visitors due to suspension. Jithin MS in midfield will try and create chances from out wide. Nestor Albiach is another quality player in their ranks.

When is Punjab FC vs NorthEast FC, ISL 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Punjab FC will welcome NorthEast FC on matchday 8 of the ISL 2024-25 season. The match will be played on Saturday, November 23. The Punjab FC vs NorthEast FC match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and it has a start time of 05:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Check out the Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur match viewing options below. Farukh Choudhary, Daniel Chima Chukwu Help Chennaiyin FC Kickstart ISL 2024–25 Campaign in Style; Beats Odisha FC 3–2.

Where to Watch Punjab FC vs NorthEast FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

Viacom18 has the official broadcast rights of the ISL 2024-25 matches and fans can watch the Punjab FC vs NorthEast FC match on the Sports18 3 channels and Asianet Plus TV channels. Check out Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC streaming options below.

How to Watch Punjab FC vs NorthEast FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide live streaming online of ISL 2024-25. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website and watch Punjab FC vs NorthEast FC live streaming online for free. Punjab and NorthEast United will likely cancel each other out in the game and the tie will end in a 1-1 draw.

