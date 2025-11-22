Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 22 (ANI): India's rising judoka Simran, who is currently training at Vijayi Bharat Foundation (VBF), competed in the Women's -48kg category and showcased remarkable grit and determination at the Hong Kong Senior Asian Cup 2025, securing a bronze medal for the nation.

Simran's campaign reached the semi-final stage, where she lost to Hong Kong's Ho Lok Yi, ranked 46th in the world, after a tough fight, according to a VBF release.

Simran then went on to compete and defeat Mongolia's Naranbayar Undrakhbayar in the bronze medal match, securing her place on the podium.

Vijayi Bharat Foundation has been instrumental in shaping her technical skills, competitive mindset, and physical conditioning. She has been training at VBF since 2024.

Speaking about her performance, Coach Lal Krishan Baghel said, "This achievement highlights Simran's growing stature in Asian judo and adds another proud chapter to VBF's journey in international competitions."

"Her performance reflects not only her technical skill but also her mental strength in overcoming setbacks to finish strong," Baghel added. (ANI)

