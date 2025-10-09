Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 9 (ANI): The Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), Sachin Kumar Vaishya on Thursday felicitated Rakesh Kumar for his outstanding achievement in securing the Silver Medal in the Men's Compound Open category at the 2025 Para Archery World Championship held in Gwangju, South Korea from September 19 to 30.

On the occasion, Pawan Kumar, the first differently-abled archer from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, who participated in this prestigious international event, was also honoured for his commendable representation.

Additionally, Abhilasha Chaudhary, Archery Coach of the Shrine Board, who accompanied the Indian Para Archery contingent during the championship, was felicitated in recognition of her dedicated contribution to the sport.

The Chief Executive Officer honoured the archers with mementoes and Chunri of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji as a token of divine blessings and appreciation. He lauded the participants for their indomitable spirit and extended heartfelt wishes for their continued success in forthcoming international competitions.

The CEO stated that the Shrine Board, under the visionary directions and guidance of the Chairman, SMVDSB (Lieutenant Governor, JK-UT), Manoj Sinha, remains steadfast in its commitment to encouraging youth and providing them with a robust platform to showcase their talents.

He further emphasised that the Shrine Board's Sports Complex is being developed as a Centre of Excellence and urged sportspeople to take full advantage of the state-of-the-art equipment and other facilities made available at the Sports Complex.

A recipient of the prestigious Arjuna Award 2024, Rakesh Kumar has consistently showcased remarkable talent and dedication at both national and international levels, bringing laurels to the nation and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Pawan Kumar, trained at the Shrine Board's Sports Complex, hailing from Village Dansal in Katra, was extended financial assistance of ₹7 lakh by the Shrine Board to facilitate his participation in the prestigious Para World Archery Championship-2025.

He has consistently demonstrated exceptional skill, discipline and determination in the field of archery. His representation at the international level marks a significant milestone for both the Shrine Board and the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, placing the region prominently on the global map of para sports.

Also present on the occasion were Additional CEO Alok Kumar Maurya, Assistant CEO Dhruv Gupta, and officers of the Shrine Board. (ANI)

