The New Zealand women's national cricket team are gearing up to lock horns with the Bangladesh women's national cricket team in the 11th match of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The NZ-W vs BAN-W ODI match is scheduled to be played on Friday, October 10, starting at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Ahead of this fixture, both Bangladesh and New Zealand have played a match each. England Women Beat Bangladesh Women by Four Wickets in ICC Women’s World Cup 2025; Heather Knight’s Fighting Unbeaten Fifty Helps ENG-W Secure Close Win.

The New Zealand vs Bangladesh Women's ODI match is scheduled to be held at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, India. Ahead of this match, the Bangladesh women's team have won one game, against Pakistan, and lost one, against England. For New Zealand, the road has been tougher. They suffered two big consecutive defeats, one against rivals Australia and the other against South Africa.

NZ-W vs BAN-W ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Fantasy Prediction?

Wicket-keepers: Nigar Sultana (BAN-W)

Batters: Suzie Bates (NZ-W), Sobhana Mostary (BAN-W)

All-Rounders: Sophie Devine (NZ-W), Amelia Kerr (NZ-W), Brooke Halliday (NZ-W), Fahima Khatun (BAN-W)

Bowlers: Jess Kerr (NZ-W), Lea Tahuhu (NZ-W), Marufa Akter (BAN-W), Rabeya Khatun (BAN-W). Sophie Devine Gets Emotional As New Zealand Teammates Gift Her Special Memento for 300-Match Milestone.

Who Will Win NZ-W vs BAN-W ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Match?

New Zealand Women have been in poor form, having lost both their first two games. Nut, this can be their chance to make a comeback. They have better match winners, and their quality all-rounders and bowlers might just do enough to edge past Bangladesh Women in the NZ-W vs BAN-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match. Bangladesh did win the first match, but the last loss must be impacting their morale.

