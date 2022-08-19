Nyon, Aug 19 (AP) Soccer clubs helping refugees from the war in Ukraine have been given 680,000 euros ($686,000) toward their humanitarian projects, the European Club Association said.

Athletic Bilbao, Celtic, Dinamo Zagreb, Legia Warsaw and Maccabi Haifa are among 15 clubs awarded grants of between 25,000 euros and 50,000 euros.

Their work is “to assist displaced children and families during the ongoing Ukrainian humanitarian crisis,” the ECA said.

The ECA, which has about 250 member clubs, set aside 1 million euros ($1 million) in March in a fund for Ukrainian relief working alongside the UEFA Foundation for Children charity. (AP)

