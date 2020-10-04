Manchester [UK], October 4 (ANI): Ahead of the match against Tottenham, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said their opponents are a "strong team" and he is looking forward to the game.

"I can't recall now how many years they've been in the top four and the Champions League - not long ago they were in the Champions League final, so they're a strong, strong team and we've had some fantastic games against Tottenham over the years. I'm looking forward to it," the club's official website quoted Solskjaer as saying.

Also Read | Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2020-21 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How to Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Manchester United did not get off to a good start in this season of Premier League as the team suffered a 1-3 defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace. However, Solskjaer's men then made a comeback in the league, securing a 3-2 win against Brighton in their next game.

Currently placed on the 14th position, Manchester United will now take on Tottenham in the league on Sunday.

Also Read | RCB vs DC Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 19.

Also, Manchester United are paired with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), RB Leipzig, and Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League group stages.

Reflecting on the same, Solskjaer said: "Yes, semi-finalists in Leipzig and finalists in PSG. Of course, you know you're going to play against good teams. It just shows the challenge we're facing and how far we've come. Istanbul [Basaksehir] almost got to the quarter-finals in the Europa League as well. Now they've signed Rafael [da Silva] and it will be a nice little reunion with him." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)