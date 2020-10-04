In search of their fourth win, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) take on each other in the match number 19 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020). Delhi Capitals come into the match with a win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on their back. On the other hand, the Virat Kohli-led side defeated Rajasthan Royals in their last outing. Meanwhile, let’s look at seven crucial things you need to know about the Bangalore vs Delhi encounter. RCB vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 19.

RCB vs DC Head-to-Head

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals have met each other 23 times in the IPL. Bangalore leads the head-to-head record with 13 wins as compared to eight defeats. One of the game involving these two ended with a Super Over win for RCB.

RCB vs DC Key Players

Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli impressed against Rajasthan Royals and against DC they will be the two to watch out for. In Delhi camp, Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer will be the key players.

RCB vs DC Mini-Battles

Virat Kohli vs Amit Mishra and Navdeep Saini vs Shreyas Iyer will be among the mini-battles to watch out for in RCB vs DC Dream11 IPL 2020 match. Virat Kohli’s RCB Look Favourites to Lift IPL 2020 Trophy, Says Dilip Vengsarkar.

RCB vs DC, IPL 2020 Match 19 Venue

The Dubai International Stadium will host the IPL 2020 match 19 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals.

RCB vs DC Match Timings

The Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 match 19 will start at 07:30 pm IST while the toss will take place at 07:00 pm. As per local time, the game will begin at 06:00 pm.

RCB vs DC Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of IPL 2020 and will provide the live telecast of the T20 league across its channels. Online live streaming of IPL 2020 will be available on Star’s OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on its mobile app and website.

RCB vs DC Likely Playing XIs

RCB Probable Playing 11: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (WK), Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa.

DC Probable Playing 11: Jos Buttler (WK), Steve Smith (C), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat.

