Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are involved in a high octane Sunday evening clash at Old Trafford which could be vital for both the clubs in the top four race. Jose Mourinho, the former Manchester United manager has been involved in a war of words with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer which makes the game a spicy affair. Both these clubs are nowhere close to playing their best football but with the kind of squads they possess, a superlative display is not far away. Ahead of the international break, a crucial three points are on the line for the two managers which will give them breathing space. Manchester United versus Tottenham Hotspur will be telecasted on Star Sports network and streamed on Hotstar from 9:00 pm IST. MUN vs TOT Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2020–21: Tips to Pick Best Team for Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Football Match.

Harry Maguire was rested for the midweek clash against Brighton but is set to take his place in the Manchester United backline. His partner will most likely be Eric Bailly given his brilliant displays in the Cup ties but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is known to have a soft spot for Victor Lindelof, so the Swede always has a chance to make the cut. Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic will start for the hosts with Bruno Fernandes as the no 10. Both Juan Mata and Danny Van de Beek are in fine form but will have to settle for a place on the bench. Edinson Cavani Transfer News Latest Update: Manchester United Set to Sign Ex-PSG Striker on Short-Term Deal.

Sergio Reguilon is tipped to start over Ben Davies at left-back for Tottenham Hotspur while Tanguy Ndombele should come in place of the injured Giovani Lo Celso. Son Heung Min is out of the clash with a hamstring injury which gives Steven Bergwijn a chance to start out wide. Harry Kane is in a menacing form at the moment and could make light work of the Red Devils’ defence.

When is Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur match in Premier League 2020-21 will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium on October 4 (Sunday). The match is scheduled to start at 09:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can follow the Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the match on television sets.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Matches will also be live on online media platforms. Disney+ Hotstar, OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the match online for fans in India. This game has a scored draw written all over it which is certainly going to frustrate both sets of fans.

