London [UK], May 22 (ANI): Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min have won the Premier League's Golden Boot for 2021-22.

Salah has 23 goals and 14 assists in 35 Premier League matches this season and this is his third Golden Boot, having won the highest goalscorer award first for the 2017-18 season and again in the following season.

Son Heung-Min of Tottenham Hotspur shared the Golden Boot with as many goals, after his brace against Norwich City on the final matchday on Sunday. With this, Son Heung-Min who comes from South Korea became the first Asian player to win the Premier League Golden Boot.

Tottenham Hotspur secured a fourth-place finish after they thrashed Norwich City 5-0.

Son made it an afternoon to saviour as he scored twice in six minutes to finish the campaign on 23 goals, level with Mohamed Salah, who scored a late goal for Liverpool against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The win means Spurs finish with 71 points, two above Arsenal, earning UEFA Champions League qualification for the first time since 2018/19. Norwich are relegated as the bottom club with 22 points.

Manchester City have been crowned 2021/22 Premier League champions - their fourth title success in the last five seasons. City's dramatic 3-2 win over Aston Villa in the final game of the season sealed the title and saw them finish one point ahead of second-place Liverpool at the end of a gruelling battle for supremacy. (ANI)

