India and Pakistan meet in their first matches of the Asia Cup Hockey 2022 on Monday, May 23. The match would be played in Jakarta, Indonesia and gets underway at 5:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The stage is set for the archrivals to lock horns and claim bragging rights in the continent. India would field a second-string side in the competition and Pakistan too will have new faces in their ranks. So this makes for an equally balanced contest between the two Asian powerhouses. India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Preview: Live Streaming and Telecast, Head to Head, Squads and Other Things You Need To Know Ahead of IND vs PAK Hockey Match

Pakistan have had an upper hand, whenever it comes to head-to-head record. And India would be keen on bridging that gap. Both these teams would also aim to prepare well for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games and the FIH World Cup next year.

Goalkeeper: The goalkeeper for this match would be S Karkera (IND).

Defenders: The defenders for this match would be Birendra Lakra (IND), A Butt (PAK), Mubashir Ali (PAK) and A Mahmood (PAK).

Midfielders: The midfielders for this match would be Simranjeet Singh (IND), Ali Shan (PAK) and Rupinder Pal (IND).

Forwards: The forwards for this match would be SV Sunil (IND), A Ahmad (PAK) and Raj Kumar Rajbhar (IND).

