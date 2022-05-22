Defending champions Trailblazers would begin their title defense with a clash against Supernovas in the first game of Women's T20 Challenge 2022 on Monday, May 23. The match would be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Stadium and is scheduled to be played at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The top women cricketers from all over the world and India would join forces and compete in this three-team competition. Smriti Mandhana, having won the title the last time around, would continue to do so with this team. On the other hand, Supernovas would be captained by India's T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur.BCCI Announces Squads for My11Circle Women's T20 Challenge 2022

Both sides have some exciting names in their squads. While Trailblazers have Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh and international names like Hayley Matthews and Sophia Brown, Supernovas boast of Taniya Bhatia, Harleen Deol and Sune Luus and Deandra Dottin.

Trailblazers vs Supernovas Head-to-Head

Trailblazers and Supernovas have clashed four times. Both teams have won twice each.

Trailblazers vs Supernovas, Women's T20 Challenge Match 1 Key Players

Smriti Mandhana and Sophia Brown would be crucial for the Trailblazers while Supernovas would rely on the likes of Harmanpreet Kaur and Pooja Vastrakar hold the key for Supernovas.

Trailblazers vs Supernovas, Women's T20 Challenge Match 1 Mini Battles

Smriti Mandhana's duel with Pooja Vastrakar would be one to watch out for. Also, the player battle between Harmanpreet Kaur and Rajeshwari Gayakwad can have a say in the outcome of the game.

Trailblazers vs Supernovas, Women's T20 Challenge Match 1 Venue and Match Timing

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings (SRH vs PBKS) match in IPL 2022 will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 22, 2022 (Sunday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 07:00 pm.

Trailblazers vs Supernovas, Women's T20 Challenge Match 1 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Trailblazers vs Supernovas match live on Star Sports channels. The match in the Women's T20 Challenge will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/Gold HD Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the Trailblazers vs Supernovas live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

Trailblazers vs Supernovas, Women's T20 Challenge Match 1 Likely Playing XIs

Trailblazers Likely Playing 11: Smriti Mandhana (c), Hayley Matthews, Jemimah Rodrigues, S Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sophia Dunkley-Brown, Arundhati Reddy, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Salma Khatun, Poonam Yadav, Renuka Singh

Supernovas Likely Playing 11: Taniya Bhatia (wk), Priya Punia, Deandra Dottin, Sune Luus, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Harleen Deol, Pooja Vastrakar, Ayushi Soni, Sophie Ecclestone, Alana King, Meghna Singh

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 22, 2022 10:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).