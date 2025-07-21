Harare (Zimbabwe), Jul 21 (AP) Rubin Hermann hit four sixes and 63 runs as South Africa beat Zimbabwe by seven wickets with 16 balls remaining in a T20 tri-series match.

The comfortable win means South Africa and New Zealand will contest the final on Saturday after Zimbabwe lost for the third straight time.

Chasing a target of 145, Hermann and captain Rassie van der Dussen (52 not out in 41 deliveries) led the chase at Harare Sports Club. They took South Africa from 22-2 to 128-3 when Hermann, who also hit three fours in his 36-ball innings, was bowled by Richard Ngarava.

Van der Dussen was there at the end with Dewald Brevis as South Africa scored 145-3 in 17.2 overs, winning the match with a wide bowled by Trevor Gwandu.

Zimbabwe earlier lost the toss and scored 144-6 in its 20 overs.

Brian Bennett top-scored for the hosts with a 43-ball 61, which included three sixes and seven fours. Bennett shared a 78-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Ryan Burl (36 not out in 31 balls). Fast-medium pacer Corbin Bosch took 2-16 in four overs.

Table-topper New Zealand plays second-placed South Africa in a dead-rubber match on Tuesday. Both teams have four points but the South Africans have played one more game. (AP)

