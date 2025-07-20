Fact Check: Old Pics of Ajay Devgn Having A Chat With Shahid Afridi Shared As Recent Ones After IND vs PAK WCL 2025 Gets Canceled

The World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 tournament started a few days back. Many fans were waiting for the blockbuster match between the India Champions and the Pakistan Champions. Sadly, the IND vs PAK WCL 2025 match was cancelled. Ahead of the high-voltage match, several Indian players like Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan informed that they would not be playing against Pakistan. This decision was taken after the public outrage amid ongoing geo-political tension between both countries. Why Was India vs Pakistan Cricket Match in WCL 2025 Called Off by Organisers? Check Reason.

On July 20, the organisers of the World Championship of Legends officially called off the India vs Pakistan match and apologised for hurting the sentiments and hopes of people. For those unversed, Bollywood star Ajay Devgn is the co-owner of WCL. After the cancellation of the India vs Pakistan WCL 2025, a picture of Bollywood icon Ajay Devgn with former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi has gone viral on social media, where both were seen having a conversation. Below are some of the viral tweets shared by X users.

Deshbhakt, IT Cell Fav Ajay Devgan enjoying with Shahid Afridi 🥰 Sanghis who were boycotting Amir Khan for visiting Turkey many years ago have gone silent. pic.twitter.com/2HR8cgQSXw — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRaii) July 20, 2025

📸 Ajay Devgan in Chilling mode with Shahid Afridi. — Few words for him....! pic.twitter.com/A9UlARElUh — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) July 20, 2025

Look how shamelessly ajay Devgn hugging and meeting with the same shahid afridi who called Indian army as the terror army Shameless @ajaydevgn pic.twitter.com/KkUE6CD5ZV — Manshi Singh (@RealManshi1) July 20, 2025

Ajay Devgan with Shahid Afridi pic.twitter.com/SQRwoIWMnq — Shah (@Iamshah0000) July 20, 2025

Fact Check of Ajay Devgn Having A Chat With Shahid Afridi in WCL 2025

The viral picture of WCL co-owner Ajay Devgn having a chat with former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi after the cancellation of the IND vs PAK WCL 2025 is an old post that X users are circulating on social media. For those unversed, Ajay Devgn and Shahid Afridi had a conversation during the WCL 2024 tournament in England. The conversation between the Bollywood icon and the former Pakistan cricketer happened ahead of the IND vs PAK match in Birmingham. 'Mera Desh Mere Liye Sab Kuch Hai...' Shikhar Dhawan Shares Pic of Email Sent to WCL 2025 Organisers Boycotting IND vs PAK Match As High-Octane Match Called Off (See Post).

The India Champions are the defending champions of the WCL tournament. In the inaugural edition, the Yuvraj Singh-led India Champions defeated arch-rivals the Pakistan Champions to clinch the title.

Claim : X users have shared a picture of WCL co-owner Ajay Devgn having a chat with Shahid Afridi after the WCL organisers called off the IND vs PAK match in the 2025 edition. Conclusion : X users have shared an old picture on social media of Bollywood icon Ajay Devgn having a conversation with Shahid Afridi. The viral picture of both is ahead of the IND vs PAK WCL 2024 match in Birmingham. Full of Trash Clean

