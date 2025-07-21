West Indies National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: West Indies will clash with Australia in a five-match T20I series as they aim to prepare for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Australia eye the same and they named a young squad coming out a dominant Test series victory against the hosts West Indies. The last defeat for the Caribbeans have been a huge blow to them as they were all out for only 27 runs in the second innings of the third Test. Amid criticism, they start their T20 venture to get some of the respect back. Andre Russell is playing the last series of his International career as he is set to retire after the second T20I. Australia Playing XI for WI vs AUS 1st T20I 2025 Announced: Mitchell Owen Handed Debut, Jake Fraser-McGurk Returns.

Australia's squad is packed with all-rounders like captain Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green, Mitch Owen, Glenn Maxwell. Coupled with batters like Jake Fraser-McGurk and Cooper Connolly, they pose significant threat to the West Indies bowling attack who have already faced trouble recently dealing with the England batting. Australia's bowling is rather on the lighter side as they have Ben Dwarshuis and Sean Abbott as two of the frontline bowlers. They will be relying heavily on Adam Zampa and Nathan Ellis to deliver given the batting lineup of West Indies is destructive enough with Russell, Shai Hope, Brandon King, Sherfane Rutherford and Rovman Powell.

West Indies vs Australia 3rd Test 2025 Details

Match West Indies vs Australia 1st T20I 2025 Date Monday, July 21 Time 5:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode, no TV telecast in India

When is West Indies vs Australia 1st T20I 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The West Indies National Cricket Team will go up against the Australia National Cricket Team in the first T20I on Monday, July 21. The WI vs AUS 1st T20I is scheduled to be played played at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica and it slated to start at 05:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Andre Russell Set to Retire From International Cricket; Star West Indies All-Rounder to Play His Last T20I Against Australia at Jamaica.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of West Indies vs Australia 1st T20I 2025 Match On TV?

Unfortunately, there would be no WI vs AUS live telecast available in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch the WI vs AUS 1st T20I live telecast on any TV channel. Fans on the lookout for an online viewing option for WI vs AUS 1st T20I, can read below.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of West Indies vs Australia 1st T20I 2025 Match?

FanCode holds digital rights of WI vs AUS 2025, and their streaming platform will provide live streaming online viewing options of the West Indies vs Australia 1st T20I in India. Fans can tune into the FanCode mobile app and website to watch the WI vs AUS 1st T20I 2025 match live streaming online, but users will require a pass.

