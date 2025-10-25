Morabadi (Ranchi) [India], October 25 (ANI): India continued their fine run at the ongoing South Asian Athletics Championships being held in Ranchi's Birsa Munda Athletics Stadium, Morabadi, adding 18 more medals on day two to their tally on day two.

On Saturday, India captured seven golds, eight silvers, and three bronze medals, taking their overall medal tally to 32, as per Olympics.com. In second spot is Sri Lanka with 23 medals, including eight golds, and Nepal sits at third with three bronze medals.

Starting with the women's 100m hurdles competition, Nandhini K of India clocked 13.56s for a gold, with her compatriot Moumita Mondal getting silver, and Wijewera Vitha of Sri Lanka claiming bronze.

In men's 110 m hurdles, India reigned supreme with Manav R clocking 13.78 seconds, followed by Sri Lanka's Ranatungage Roshan and Indian Krishik M to complete the remainder of the podium, a release said.

Indian athlete Sanjana Singh's brilliant run continued as she got her second gold, a gold at the women's 1,500 m final with timings of 4:25.36s. Sri Lanka's W.K.L. Arachch Nimali finished second, and India's Kajal Kanwade took bronze.

Coming to the men's competition in the 1,500 m final, another Indian, Arjun Waskale, got the gold with 3:54.58s, managing a finish ahead of Sri Lankan duo Gallage Rusiru Chath and Rojideen Mohamathu.

India's Neeru Pathak also bagged the top prize in the women's 400m, clocking 53.15s, while compatriot Olimba Steffi took silver and Mendis Balapuwa Sayu of Sri Lanka got a bronze.

Coming to women's discus throw, India dominated first two spots, Seema getting a gold with 55.14m effort, while Nidhi took silver. Sri Lanka's Asgiriye Gedara Vinod got the bronze medal. The brilliant run in discus throw continued with gold for men's to, with Kirpal Singh (56.22 m) getting his hands on the top prize, while compatriot Nirbhay Singh and Sri Lanka's W.D.M. Milant Sampat completed the podium.

The men's high jump title was won by Sri Lanka's A. Samaraweera (2.17 m), while silver and bronze medals went to India, as Rohit (2.15m) and Aadarsh Ram (2.09m) completed the podium.

Coming to the men's 400 m final, Sri Lanka got the gold, with Hewa Kumarage Kalin clocking 46.21 seconds, followed by silver for Mohammed Ashfaq of India and bronze for SL's Kuruwitage Kalhara

Sri Lanka's men's team set a new meet record in the men's 4x100 m relay, clocking 39.99s to win gold, finishing well ahead of India (40.65s) and Bangladesh (40.94s). This domination continued in the women's event as well, with a time of 44.70 seconds, edging India (44.93s) and the Maldives (47.79s).

The three-day meet will come to an end on Sunday and the championships mede their return after 17 years. This is the fourth edition of the championships, featuring 300 athletes from six countries - India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives - in 37 medal events. (ANI)

