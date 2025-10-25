The final group stage match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 is upon us as the India Women's National Cricket Team takes on the Bangladesh Women's National Cricket Team in Navi Mumbai. Both teams have had contrasting campaigns in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 and will look to give it their best in the IND-W vs BAN-W match. India, for the record, have already booked a spot in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semi-finals, while Bangladesh are sitting right at the eighth spot on the points table, having had just one win in six matches so far. India will look to gain more momentum and confidence before the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semi-finals, while Bangladesh will look to end on a high. When is IND-W vs BAN-W ICC Women’s World 2025 Match? What is the H2H Record? Who Are the Key Players? Read India Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Preview.

Apart from some intense cricketing action, the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 also witnessed several matches being washed out due to rain. And the rain-forced outcomes have had a say in the semi-final qualification scenarios of teams like Sri Lanka and New Zealand. So will the rain once again have a say, this time in the IND-W vs BAN-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match in Navi Mumbai?

Navi Mumbai Weather Updates Live for IND-W vs BAN-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match

As can be seen in the IND-W vs BAN-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match, there is a chance of rain hampering the proceedings. Rainfall is expected in Navi Mumbai at around 4 pm to 5 pm IST and fans can even expect an IND-W vs BAN-W match with reduced overs here. The IND-W vs NZ-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match, which was played at the same venue on October 23, had witnessed rain interruption. The temperature is likely to hover between 26 to 27 degrees Celsius during the IND-W vs BAN-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match. Australia Women’s Team Cricketers Molested During ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 in Indore; BCCI Vice-President Condemns Incident, Says ‘Will Take All Required Steps'.

Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Pitch Report for IND-W vs BAN-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match

The Dr DY Patil Sports Academy pitch is expected to be a batting-friendly one, as was seen in the IND-W vs NZ-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match, where the Women in Blue ended up posting a total well in excess of 300 after being put to bat first. Batters from both teams would want to utilise the power play. Bowlers, especially pacers, might find some assistance in the initial phase of the match and spinners are expected to find some turn as well as the IND-W vs BAN-W match rolls on.

