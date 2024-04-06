Pune (Maharashtra)[India], April 6 (ANI): South United Football Club (SUFC), which competes in Karnataka's top division and recently launched three training centres in Pune, is set to host a first-of-its-kind football league for kids in Pune, also known as the SUFC Blue Cubs League.

The League, which will see a total of 42 teams from 16 city-based academies across three age categories (Under-7/Under-9/Under-11), is scheduled for kick-off at the Ganga Legends Sports Complex in Bavdhan here in the city from April 7. The six-week-long, All India Football Federation-sanctioned league will provide an opportunity for budding footballing talent in Pune, which also aligns well with SUFC's vision to support the growth of football at the grassroots level in the city, a release said. Among the top names to have entered the competition are Total Football Academy, Forza Deccan, City FC Pune, and Diego Junior FC. Hosts SUFC have entered teams in all three age groups.The first day has 36 matches on the roster across the three age groups, with the first three games kicking off simultaneously at 7.30 am.

Speaking about the initiative, Terry Phelan, Sporting Director, South United Sports Foundation, said grassroots development has been their primary objective since day one.

"There's immense talent in football in Pune, and it's imperative to identify and nurture it early. Tournaments like this will serve as an important platform to recognize young talent and instil values of teamwork and sportsmanship at a very young age. We believe that SUFC is the ideal host for this League due to our Academy's exceptional coaching standards and cutting-edge infrastructure."

The League will be played on April 7, 13, and 28 and May 4 and 5 and will follow a league-cum-knockout format. The 14 teams in each category will be divided into two groups of seven each, from which the top four will qualify for the quarterfinals.The matches in the U-7 category will have two halves of 12 minutes each, U-9 will have two halves of 15 minutes each, and the U-11 teams will play 20-minute halves. The League will see diverse action as Under 7 will be played in a three-a-side format while the Under 9's will play in a five-a-side format. The Under 11's, will play a seven-a-side tournament. The Winners and Runners Up of the SUFC Blue Cubs League will receive trophies and certificates, and a Fair Play Trophy will also be awarded at the end of the League.

Groups for SUFC Blue Cubs League

Under-7

Group A: South United Football Club, 4 Lions FA, Loukik FA, Innovative Pune, Sportiqo FA, City FC Pune 'A', Battleground FA

Group B: Invictus Sports Academy, Rising Pune, Diego Junior FCA, Vikings FA, Sai FA, City FC Pune 'B', Premier FA

Under-9

Group A: South United Football Club, 4 Lions FA, Loukik FA, Innovative Pune, Sportiqo FA, City FC Pune, Battleground FAGroup B: Invictus Sports Academy, Rising Pune, Diego Junior FCA, Vikings FA, Sai FA, Sports Mania, Premier FA

Under-11

Group A: South United Football Club, 4 Lions FA, Loukik FA, Innovative Pune, Sportiqo FA, City FC Pune, Battleground FA

Group B: Forza Deccan, Rising Pune, Diego Junior FCA, Vikings FA, Total Football Academy, Sports Mania, Premier FA. (ANI)

