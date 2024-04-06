Fans are in for a 'Royal battle' in IPL 2024 as Rajasthan Royals square off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium on April 6. Both teams have had pretty contrasting campaigns so far in this edition of the tournament. Rajasthan Royals, the hosts in today's match, are one of the two unbeaten sides so far in the competition and they have been playing some clinical cricket. The Sanju Samson-led outfit have won all three of their matches and look like a team to beat in this edition of the IPL. The inaugural IPL winners look like a well-oiled machine with all three departments of the game coming good and they will look to add yet another victory to their name. IPL 2024 Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Get TV Channel Telecast Details of RR vs RCB T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru on the other hand, have a campaign to forget so far. After starting off with a loss to Chennai Super Kings, RCB bounced back strong and hard by beating Punjab Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. But back-to-back losses at home to Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants have left them reeling in the eighth spot on the IPL 2024 points table. Faf du Plessis and his side did not have a good show with the bat in the last game and would hope to correct that in this contest. Why Rajasthan Royals Players Are Wearing Pink Jersey Against RCB in IPL 2024 Match? Know Reason.

Rajasthan Royals Full Squad for IPL 2024: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Keshav Maharaj, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Tanush Kotian, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Full Squad for IPL 2024: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.