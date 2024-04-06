Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis have batted for 13 overs, scoring 115 runs and now it is time that one of them starts hitting the big shots. RCB will eye a big finish from here on with a lot of batting to come.
FIFTY! Virat Kohli continues his fine form this season and has scored his third fifty of the season. What a season he is having and today, he has played some really good shots. He will look to carry on and make it big.
Faf du Plessis has finally broken the shackles and he needs to up the ante now with RCB already having had a decent start so far. The RCB captain has struck two big sixes off Trent Boult's over and he will look to carry on in the same manner.
RCB have managed to score 53 runs in the first six overs without losing any wicket. They will now look to carry on with this momentum while Rajasthan hope for a breakthrough.
Alright then, a fiery start here from Royal Challengers Bengaluru here with Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis putting on 42 runs in four overs. Kohli has looked more fluent as he's played some very fine shots already. RCB would need these two to play freely and take the team to a good total here.
Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis have started the proceedings, scoring eight runs in the first over bowled by Trent Boult.
RR Playing XI vs RCB: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal
RCB Playing XI vs RR: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Saurav Chauhan, Reece Topley, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal
Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to bowl first in this match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Fans are in for a 'Royal battle' in IPL 2024 as Rajasthan Royals square off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium on April 6. Both teams have had pretty contrasting campaigns so far in this edition of the tournament. Rajasthan Royals, the hosts in today's match, are one of the two unbeaten sides so far in the competition and they have been playing some clinical cricket. The Sanju Samson-led outfit have won all three of their matches and look like a team to beat in this edition of the IPL. The inaugural IPL winners look like a well-oiled machine with all three departments of the game coming good and they will look to add yet another victory to their name. IPL 2024 Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Get TV Channel Telecast Details of RR vs RCB T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru on the other hand, have a campaign to forget so far. After starting off with a loss to Chennai Super Kings, RCB bounced back strong and hard by beating Punjab Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. But back-to-back losses at home to Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants have left them reeling in the eighth spot on the IPL 2024 points table. Faf du Plessis and his side did not have a good show with the bat in the last game and would hope to correct that in this contest. Why Rajasthan Royals Players Are Wearing Pink Jersey Against RCB in IPL 2024 Match? Know Reason.
Rajasthan Royals Full Squad for IPL 2024: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Keshav Maharaj, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Tanush Kotian, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Full Squad for IPL 2024: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.