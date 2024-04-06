The date has arrived as fans were waiting for the biggest wrestling matches of the season. Big-name and game players will put their titles on the line while some wrestlers will be looking to ‘settle score’ against their opponents. The big event is bisected into two nights, with two of the main event wrestlers will be wrestling on back-to-back nights. WWE Kicks, Punches, Slams Marketing Efforts Into High Gear Ahead of WrestleMania 2024

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Roman Reigns will take on Cody Rhodes & Seth "Freakin" Rollins which will decide the involvement of the bloodline in the finale match. Rhea Ripley will fight Becky Lynch for the Women's World Championship Match. Gunther will fight Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship Match. Jey Uso will take on Jimmy Uso. There will be a WWE Tag Team Championship Six-Pack Tag Team Ladder Match featuring - Judgment Day, The Awesome Truth, The New Day, #DIY, New Catch Republic, and A-Town Down Under. Legendary Rey Mysterio will team up with Dragon Lee to fight Santos Escobar and "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio. In the women’s division. Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill & Naomi will fight Damage CTRL for a six-woman Tag Team match.

Here are the viewing options of the WrestleMania 40.

When and Where Will WWE WrestleMania 40 Take Place?

On July 27, 2022, it was announced that Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania would host WrestleMania 40 and the live broadcast will start from 04:30 AM on April 7, Indian Standard Time (IST). Following are the official broadcasters and streaming partners of WrestleMania 40. WrestleMania 40 Match Cards: Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins and All-Big Fights on WWE PPV Event.

Where to Watch the Live telecast of WWE WrestleMania 40 in India?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to WWE matches in India including the pay-per-view events. So Fans can tune in to Sony Sports for a live telecast of WrestleMania 40 in India. There are other viewing options for the WrestleMania streaming in India.

Where to Watch Free Live Streaming of WWE WrestleMania in India?

The broadcasting rights of the WWE WrestleMania 40 are with Sony Sports Network. You can watch the live streaming of the premium WWE event on Sony Liv with a subscription.

