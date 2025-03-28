Barcelona, Mar 28 (AP) Dani Alves won his appeal against a sexual assault conviction as a Spanish court overturned the ruling Friday.

Alves was found guilty in February 2024 of raping a woman in a nightclub in December 2022 and sentenced to four years, six months in prison. He denied wrongdoing during the three-day trial.

The former Brazil and Barcelona star was released from prison in in March 2024 while waiting for his appeal to be heard by a higher court.

That court ruled Friday that there was “insufficient evidence” to rule out Alves' presumption of innocence. (AP)

