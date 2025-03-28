Mumbai Cricket Association Welcomes South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas as He Visits Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 28: The Premier of South Australia, Peter Malinauskas, visited the iconic Wankhede Stadium today, where he was warmly welcomed by Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) President Ajinkya Naik, who presented him with a memento, as per the MCA press release. On this occasion, the MCA presented Ashish Shelar, Minister of Information Technology & Cultural Affairs, Government of Maharashtra, with a memento. MCA office bearers and Apex Council Members were also present. Mumbai Cricket Association Honours Dilip Vengsarkar and Diana Edulji With Lifetime Achievement Award.

As part of the visit, the Premier participated in a friendly game of cricket alongside MCA officials and underprivileged children. Former MCA President Ashish Shelar also joined in, adding to the spirit of enthusiasm.

Earlier on March 20, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon played cricket with Kiwi spinner Ajaz Patel, former batter Ross Taylor and pacer Trent Boult at Wankhede Stadium and reflected on the cricketing ties between India and New Zealand, which have resulted in some of the sport's most historic moments and milestones.

Luxon took to his Instagram, sharing some pictures from his visit to Wankhede, where New Zealand players Boult, Mitchell Santner and Bevon Jacobs are preparing for Mumbai Indians (MI) Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign opener against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK), which will take place at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on March 23.

Luxon also hilariously recalled that while spinner Ajaz became only the third bowler to take all ten wickets in a Test inning against India back in 2021 at this venue itself, he could not get him out.

On March 20, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) aslo conferred cricket legends Dilip Vengsarkar and Diana Edulji with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award for their extraordinary contributions to the sport. Mumbai Cricket Association Celebrates 50 Years of Wankhede Stadium With a Guinness World Record.

Vengsarkar and Edulji have been key contributors of Mumbai and Indian cricket, not only as players but also as administrators. They were honored at a glittering Annual Awards Function held at the Sharad Pawar Indoor Cricket Academy and Recreation Centre in BKC, Mumbai, where MCA also celebrated the city's cricketing excellence and recognised the top performers of the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons.

The awards were presented in the presence of C. P. Radhakrishnan, Governor of Maharashtra, and Ashish Shelar, Minister of Information Technology & Cultural Affairs, Government of Maharashtra, along with MCA President Ajinkya Naik and members of the Apex Council. (ANI)

