Mumbai Cricket Association Welcomes South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas as He Visits Wankhede Stadium

The Premier of South Australia, Peter Malinauskas, visited the iconic Wankhede Stadium today, where he was warmly welcomed by Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) President Ajinkya Naik, who presented him with a memento, as per the MCA press release. The Premier participated in a friendly game of cricket alongside MCA officials and underprivileged children.

Agency News ANI| Mar 28, 2025 02:46 PM IST
A+
A-
Mumbai Cricket Association Welcomes South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas as He Visits Wankhede Stadium
South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas plays cricket at Wankhede Stadium (Photo Credit: X@DDIndialive)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 28: The Premier of South Australia, Peter Malinauskas, visited the iconic Wankhede Stadium today, where he was warmly welcomed by Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) President Ajinkya Naik, who presented him with a memento, as per the MCA press release. On this occasion, the MCA presented Ashish Shelar, Minister of Information Technology & Cultural Affairs, Government of Maharashtra, with a memento. MCA office bearers and Apex Council Members were also present. Mumbai Cricket Association Honours Dilip Vengsarkar and Diana Edulji With Lifetime Achievement Award.

As part of the visit, the Premier participated in a friendly game of cricket alongside MCA officials and underprivileged children. Former MCA President Ashish Shelar also joined in, adding to the spirit of enthusiasm.

Mumbai Cricket Association Welcomes South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas as He Visits Wankhede Stadium

The Premier of South Australia, Peter Malinauskas, visited the iconic Wankhede Stadium today, where he was warmly welcomed by Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) President Ajinkya Naik, who presented him with a memento, as per the MCA press release. The Premier participated in a friendly game of cricket alongside MCA officials and underprivileged children.

Agency News ANI| Mar 28, 2025 02:46 PM IST
A+
A-
Mumbai Cricket Association Welcomes South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas as He Visits Wankhede Stadium
South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas plays cricket at Wankhede Stadium (Photo Credit: X@DDIndialive)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 28: The Premier of South Australia, Peter Malinauskas, visited the iconic Wankhede Stadium today, where he was warmly welcomed by Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) President Ajinkya Naik, who presented him with a memento, as per the MCA press release. On this occasion, the MCA presented Ashish Shelar, Minister of Information Technology & Cultural Affairs, Government of Maharashtra, with a memento. MCA office bearers and Apex Council Members were also present. Mumbai Cricket Association Honours Dilip Vengsarkar and Diana Edulji With Lifetime Achievement Award.

As part of the visit, the Premier participated in a friendly game of cricket alongside MCA officials and underprivileged children. Former MCA President Ashish Shelar also joined in, adding to the spirit of enthusiasm.

Earlier on March 20, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon played cricket with Kiwi spinner Ajaz Patel, former batter Ross Taylor and pacer Trent Boult at Wankhede Stadium and reflected on the cricketing ties between India and New Zealand, which have resulted in some of the sport's most historic moments and milestones.

Luxon took to his Instagram, sharing some pictures from his visit to Wankhede, where New Zealand players Boult, Mitchell Santner and Bevon Jacobs are preparing for Mumbai Indians (MI) Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign opener against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK), which will take place at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on March 23.

Luxon also hilariously recalled that while spinner Ajaz became only the third bowler to take all ten wickets in a Test inning against India back in 2021 at this venue itself, he could not get him out.

On March 20, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) aslo conferred cricket legends Dilip Vengsarkar and Diana Edulji with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award for their extraordinary contributions to the sport. Mumbai Cricket Association Celebrates 50 Years of Wankhede Stadium With a Guinness World Record.

Vengsarkar and Edulji have been key contributors of Mumbai and Indian cricket, not only as players but also as administrators. They were honored at a glittering Annual Awards Function held at the Sharad Pawar Indoor Cricket Academy and Recreation Centre in BKC, Mumbai, where MCA also celebrated the city's cricketing excellence and recognised the top performers of the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons.

The awards were presented in the presence of C. P. Radhakrishnan, Governor of Maharashtra, and Ashish Shelar, Minister of Information Technology & Cultural Affairs, Government of Maharashtra, along with MCA President Ajinkya Naik and members of the Apex Council. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
MCA Mumbai Cricket Association Peter Malinauskas Wankhede stadium
You might also like
Mumbai Cricket Association Honours Dilip Vengsarkar and Diana Edulji With Lifetime Achievement Award
Cricket

Mumbai Cricket Association Honours Dilip Vengsarkar and Diana Edulji With Lifetime Achievement Award
Mumbai Cricket Association Honours Dilip Vengsarkar and Diana Edulji With Lifetime Achievement Award
Cricket

Mumbai Cricket Association Honours Dilip Vengsarkar and Diana Edulji With Lifetime Achievement Award
Buy CSK vs MI Tickets Online and Offline: How to Purchase IPL 2025 Tickets for Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Match at MA Chidambaram Stadium
Cricket

Buy CSK vs MI Tickets Online and Offline: How to Purchase IPL 2025 Tickets for Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Match at MA Chidambaram Stadium
PM Internship Scheme 2025: Registration To Close on This Date, Know How To Apply at pminternship.mca.gov.in and Other Details
Information

PM Internship Scheme 2025: Registration To Close on This Date, Know How To Apply at pminternship.mca.gov.in and Other Details
PM Internship Scheme 2025: Registration Closes on March 12, Know Eligibility Criteria, Benefits and Steps To Apply at pminternship.mca.gov.in
Information

PM Internship Scheme 2025: Registration Closes on March 12, Know Eligibility Criteria, Benefits and Steps To Apply at pminternship.mca.gov.in
Information

PM Internship Scheme 2025: Registration Closes on March 12, Know Eligibility Criteria, Benefits and Steps To Apply at pminternship.mca.gov.in

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Today's Trends

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliKerala Lottery ResultsNarendra ModiIPL 2025Sunita WilliamsVadodaraLadki Bahin YojanaChaitra Navratri 2025Rohit SharmaEid 2025PM Internship SchemeKim Soo-hyunWordle Hints