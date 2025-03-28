Cricket is a sport that attracts millions both on and off the field, and Dream11 is a medium that allows fans to play the game virtually and also win prizes along the way. IPL 2025 is having a stellar start to the season, and in parallel, a tailor from Jharkhand also witnessed bumper winning while playing Dream11, and earning a whopping INR 3 crore. IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer Shines As Punjab Kings Edge Past Gujarat Titans in High-Scoring Thriller

As reported by News18, Mohammad Shahid, who hails from Chatra district in Jharkhand, won INR 3 crore on online fantasy platform Dream11 during match five of IPL 2025 between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Punjab Kings (PBKS). Shahid has been actively participating in Dream 11 fantasy matches and was in Ranchi during the GT vs PBKS match, after which he left for Mumbai to complete formalities.

Shahid's first team won the professional tailor INR 3 crore, while his other three teams also secured winnings worth INR 8,500, INR 5,000, and INR 3,500, respectively, having entered the contest under his user ID Sara Khanam, giving INR 49 to the platform for registration.

For Shahid, the top performers in his Dream11 team for GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 team were Shreyas Iyer, Sai Sudharshan, Jos Buttler, Shashank Singh, Shubman Gill, Sherfane Rutherford, Priyansh Arya, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Sai Kishore, and Arshdeep Singh. Iyer and Sudharshan returned with 386 and 234 points having been named as captain and vice-captain of the Dream 11 team by Shahid.

Iyer slammed a match-winning unbeaten 97 in the GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 match, while Arya, Shashank, Sudharshan, Buttler, and Rutherford hit 47, 44, 74, 54, and 46 runs for their respective sides.

Kishore bagged the most wickets in the contest, claiming three, followed by Rabada, who picked two, while Jansen and Arshdeep picked one wicket apiece for GT and PBKS, respectively.

