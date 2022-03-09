New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) The following are the top/expected stories at 1730 hours:

Also Read | India Women vs New Zealand Women Live Streaming Online of ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022: How To Watch IND W vs NZ W CWC Match Free Live Telecast in India?.

EXPECTED STORIES:

*I-League match reports.

Also Read | Robert Lewandowski Scores Quickest UEFA Champions League Hat-Trick in Bayern Munich's Dominant Victory Over RB Salzburg.

*Report of Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan.

*Report of German Open Super 300 in Muelheim An Der Ruhr.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-CRI-WOM-WC-IND-NZ-PREVIEW

Indian women aim for improved batting show against formidable New Zealand

Hamilton, Mar 9 (PTI) Having pummelled arch-rivals Pakistan in a one-sided lung-opener, India will face an infinitely tougher challenge in hosts New Zealand and would endeavour to put up an improved batting show in their second ICC Women's World Cup league stage game here on Thursday.

SPO-CRI-ICC-AWARDS

Shreyas, Mithali, Deepti nominated for ICC's 'Player of the Month' award

Dubai, Mar 9 (PTI) Talented Indian men's team batter Shreyas Iyer, women's team captain Mithali Raj and star all-rounder Deepti Sharma were on Wednesday nominated for the ICC's 'Player of the Month' award for their performances in February.

SPO-CRI-ICC-LD RANKINGS

ICC Test Rankings: Jadeja becomes world No.1 all-rounder

Dubai, Mar 9 (PTI) India's Ravindra Jadeja climbed to the top spot in the ICC Test rankings for all-rounders on Wednesday after his match-winning performance against Sri Lanka in the opening Test in Mohali.

SPO-CRI-MCC-LD LAWS

'Mankading' no more unfair play, MCC amends code to designate it as run out

London, Mar 9 (PTI) Custodian of cricket laws, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), has decided to move the law relating to run-outs at non-striker's end from its "unfair play" section besides completely banning the use of saliva to shine the ball in amendments to its 2022 code that will come into effect in October.

SPO-CRI-WOM-WC-ENG-WI ICC Women's WC: West Indies beat defending champions England by 7 runs in thriller

Dunedin, Mar 9 (PTI) The West Indies edged past defending champions England by seven runs in a thrilling league-stage encounter of the ICC women's World Cup here on Wednesday, leaving the tournament favourites in a spot of bother.

SPO-CRI-WARNE-CRANE

Want to win 2022 County Championship for Hampshire in honour of Warne, says prodigy Crane

London, Mar 9 (PTI) England leg-spinner Mason Crane, a former ward of Shane Warne, wants to win the 2022 County Championship title for Hampshire to honour the Australian great, who died of suspected heart attack at the age of 52.

SPO-TENNIS-ATP-IND

Ramkumar bows out of Indian Wells Masters' qualifying event, Prajnesh advances in Mexico

Indian Wells, Mar 8 (PTI) Ramkumar Ramanathan's winless run against Liam Broady continued as the Indian Davis Cupper suffered his fourth straight defeat against the Briton to bow out of the Indian Wells Masters' qualifying event but Prajnesh Gunneswaran advanced at the Mexico Challenger tournament.

SPO-HOCK-CWG-SCHEDULE

CWG hockey: Indian men, women to open campaign against minnows Ghana

Birmingham, Mar 9 (PTI) Indian men's hockey team will open its campaign at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games against minnows Ghana on July 31 while the women team will also square-off against the same rivals on July 29.

SPO-GOLF-LAHIRI

Ahead of PLAYERS C'ship, Lahiri says he is close to 'finding the code' to his game

Ponte Vedra (USA), Mar 9 (PTI) After almost seven seasons on the PGA Tour, Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri is still searching for his maiden win but far from being bogged down, he says he is close to "putting it all together" as he gears up for this week's USD 20 million PLAYERS Championship here.

SPO-CRI-WOM-WC-IND-JHULAN

Shafali will come good soon; hitting well in nets: Jhulan Goswami

Hamilton, Mar 9 (PTI) Veteran India pacer Jhulan Goswami on Wednesday backed teen batting sensation Shafali Verma to overcome her poor form in the ongoing ICC women's World Cup sooner than later, saying that the swashbuckler is hitting the ball quite well during net sessions.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)