India Women and New Zealand Women will face off against each other in match 8 of the ongoing Women’s Cricket World Cup. The IND W vs NZ W clash will be played at Seddon Park on March 10, 2022 (Thursday) as both teams look to extend their winning run in the competition. Meanwhile, fans searching for India Women vs New Zealand Women, World Cup 2022 live streaming details can scroll down below. India Women Defeat Pakistan Women By 107 Runs To Kick Off Women's World Cup 2022 Campaign.

Indi Women had a sensational start to their World Cup campaign, defeating arch-rivals Pakistan in a dominant display. Meanwhile, hosts New Zealand suffered a shock defeat to West Indies in the opener but bounced back with a nine-wicket win over Bangladesh. The teams recently met in a WODI series and it was the White Ferns that came out on top, winning 4-1 and will look to replicate a similar kind of performance.

When is India Women vs New Zealand Women, ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India Women vs New Zealand Women, ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Seddon Park in New Zealand on March 10, 2022 (Thursday). The game has a scheduled start time of 06:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). India vs Pakistan Head-to-Head Record

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India Women vs New Zealand Women, ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Match on TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels, Fans can tune into Star Sports 2/2HD/3 to watch India Women vs New ZealandWomen match live telecast on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India Women vs New Zealand Women, ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform for Star Sports, will provide the live streaming of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to India Women vs New Zealand Women match online.

