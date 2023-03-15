New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): The Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur on Wednesday inaugurated the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships 2023 at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi as India gets ready for a mega boxing festival.

Star boxer Nikhat Zareen will kick off India's challenge at the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships 2023 on Thursday as the country's pugilists were handed a mixed draw.

Also Read | DC-W vs GG-W WPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, Women's Premier League Inaugural Season Match 14 at Mumbai.

A glittering opening ceremony took place in the capital city which was also attended by the Union Minister Of Port Shipping and Waterways and the Department Of Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal, IBA President Umar Kremlev, BFI President Ajay Singh. Minister of sports from the Government of Russia Oleg Matytsin also graced the opening ceremony.

Tournament's brand ambassador and six-time champion great MC Mary Kom was also present along with the guest of honour Bollywood star Farhan Akhtar.

Also Read | India Beat Australia 4-3 in Shootout, Remain Undefeated in FIH Hockey Pro League 2022-23.

"A total of 324 women boxers from about 65 countries are taking part in the ChampionshipS in 12 weight categories. India has risen to the third position from 44th position in the latest International Boxing Association, IBA world rankings. The Boxing Federation of India is the nodal body responsible for the development of boxing in India and the government of India is supporting in all possible ways either for the organization of the tournament or training of the athlete. The IBA Women's World Boxing Championships is the most prestigious women's boxing championship globally, which is being held in India in sync with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for women's empowerment - Nari Shakti, " said the Sports Minister during the opening ceremony.

The ceremony witnessed the rendition from the Army Brass Band and a display of Indian culture through dance recitals. Social media stars Antonvona Ekaterina and Abdu Rozik entertained the people at the inaugural ceremony.

Hosted by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), the prestigious tournament will be played till March 26 as 324 boxers, including several Olympics medallists, from 65 countries, will participate in a high-voltage action. India is hosting the event for the record third time. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)