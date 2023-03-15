Rourkela (Odisha) [India], March 15: After a hat-trick of wins, the Indian Men's Hockey Team remained unbeaten as they put up a resilient performance against Australia in the last home game in the FIH Hockey Pro League here at the world's largest-seated Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha.

While Vivek Sagar Prasad (2') and Sukhjeet Singh (47') scored in regulation time, Harmanpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh and Dilpreet Singh scored in the shootout to ensure a 2-2 (4-3 SO) win ensuring the home team ended their campaign at home in style. With a sensational 6-3 win against the reigning World Champions Germany boosting their confidence, India got off to a rollicking start earning a well-worked PC in the 2nd minute of the match. Abhishek, Selvam Karthi Shine As India Beat World Champions Germany 6–3 in FIH Pro League Hockey 2022–23.

Captain Harmanpreet Singh's powerful dragflick was padded away by Australian keeper Johan Durst. But the rebound was picked up brilliantly by Vivek Sagar Prasad who beat the Australian defender Jake Harvie to take a successful shot on goal from the top of the circle. Playing his 100th match for India today, Vivek made it memorable for his team by giving a head start against the dominant Australian squad. Pushing Australia on the back foot, India created a couple of more PCs in the following minutes of the first quarter but could not make much of the opportunity. Despite the pressure being mounted on them with quality attack by India, the visitors created some fine moves inside the circle. An alert Indian defence remained tactically strong and youngster Pawan too did well in guarding the post.

After a goalless second quarter, Australia finally made a breakthrough in the 37th minute when Nathan Ephraums converted a penalty stroke. It took India another ten minutes to regain the lead when Sukhjeet Singh converted a field goal in the 47th minute. With pressure building on both teams, and time ticking away, they put up a grand show on-par with each other. An unintended foul by Indian defence in the 52nd minute, however, gave away a crucial PC to their opponents which was converted with a clever execution. Anand Gupte faking a dragflick, the stopper passed the ball to Tim Howard who put the ball into the post. Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Receives Certificate of Recognition From Guinness Book of World Records For Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.

With scores tied at 2-2 at the end of regulation time, both teams went into a tense shootout. Experienced goalkeeper Sreejesh once again proved just why he is a class apart as he not only made some fine saves but also took a crucial referral that saved the day for India and even won the extra point for his team. Earlier in their campaign, India had registered successive wins against reigning World Champions Germany 3-2 and 6-3; and 5-4 against World No.4 Australia (5-4). They had begun this season of the prestigious league with a 4-3 and 7-4 win against New Zealand, followed by a 2-3 loss and 2-2 (3-1 SO) win against Spain in the home games played in October-November last year.

Next, India will resume the FIH Hockey Pro League matches in May 2023 when they travel to Europe to take on Belgium, Great Britain, Netherlands and Argentina. (ANI)

