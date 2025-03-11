New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) The Sports Ministry has announced a cash award of Rs 67.50 lakh for the Indian women's kabaddi team, which was also felicitated for its triumph in the Asian Championship in Iran recently.

India defended the title they also won last time by beating hosts Iran 32-25 on Saturday.

The tournament returned after an eight-year hiatus, with the previous edition held in 2017 in Iran, where India defeated South Korea to win the trophy.

The team returned to India on Tuesday and the players were felicitated by sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Speaking after the felicitation, the minister said, "We will take all efforts to support our female athletes. In line with the men's league, we will be starting a women's kabaddi league to give women more opportunities. Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi wants our girls to get equal opportunities in the development of Viksit Bharat."

"At the Chintan Shivir in Hyderabad, we took a decision to get the corporate sector to adopt one sport and provide the best financial support as well as open academies where athletes get good coaches and give good coaching. We from government will do everything to ensure this even for indigenous sports including kabaddi."

Clubbed with Thailand, Bangladesh and Malaysia in Group A, India comfortably advanced to the final, defeating Bangladesh 64-23, Thailand 76-21, and Malaysia 73-19 to top their pool with three wins.

In their semi-final clash, the team breezed past Nepal with a 56-18 scoreline, setting up a final against hosts Iran.

