MI Full IPL 2025 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Mumbai Indians Matches in Indian Premier League Season 18 and Venue Details

The five-time champions Mumbai Indians will look to make a strong comeback in the Indian Premier League 2025 edition. The Mumbai-based franchise had a forgettable run in the IPL 2024 edition under the leadership of Hardik Pandya. The star all-rounder took the responsibility from veteran Rohit Sharma before the start of IPL 2024. The Mumbai-based franchise is one of the most successful sides in the history of the IPL. They have won joint-most titles alongside Chennai Super Kings. Meanwhile, you can download the Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 Full Schedule PDF. Ahead of the IPL 2025, the five-time champions Mumbai roped in Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardene as their new head coach. The former great cricketer replaced Mark Boucher. MI IPL 2025 Schedule: Mumbai Indians' Fixtures in Indian Premier League Season 18 and Venue Details.

Just like the previous edition, the franchises have been clubbed into two groups of five each. Group 1 comprises defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings, and Punjab Kings. Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians, and Lucknow Super Giants are in Group 2. The Indian Premier League 2025 league stage will see each franchise from a group facing other teams from the same group and the other side from the other group twice and take on the remaining teams once. IPL 2025 Schedule Announced: KKR to Face RCB in Opening Match on March 22, Get Indian Premier League Season 18 Fixtures, Complete Time Table with Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

MI Full IPL 2025 Schedule

Date Time Match Venue March 23 7:30 PM IST CSK vs MI Chennai March 29 7:30 PM IST GT vs MI Ahmedabad March 31 7:30 PM IST MI vs KKR Mumbai April 4 7:30 PM IST LSG vs MI Lucknow April 7 7:30 PM IST MI vs RCB Mumbai April 13 7:30 PM IST DC vs MI Delhi April 17 7:30 PM IST MI vs SRH Mumbai April 20 7:30 PM IST MI vs CSK Mumbai April 23 7:30 PM IST SRH vs MI Hyderabad April 27 3:30 PM IST MI vs LSG Mumbai May 1 7:30 PM IST RR vs MI Jaipur May 6 7:30 PM IST MI vs GT Mumbai May 11 3:30 PM IST PBKS vs MI Dharamsala May 15 7:30 PM IST MI vs DC Mumbai

The Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians finished at the bottom of the IPL 2024 standings. Out of 14 league stage matches, the five-time champions suffered defeats in 10 games. They will be aiming for their sixth title in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2025 edition.

