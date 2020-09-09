New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) The Sports Ministry has sanctioned financial assistance of Rs five lakh to young Indian footballer Ramananda Ningthoujam, who is suffering from a kidney ailment.

The son of a rickshaw-puller, Ramanada is taking treatment from Shija Hospital in Imphal, Manipur and he is also suffering from a problem of blurred vision.

"Taking cognizance of his serious medical condition and the financial situation of the family, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Shri Kiren Rijiju has sanctioned an ex-gratia financial assistance of Rs. 5 lakhs to the athlete under the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay National Welfare Fund for Sportspersons," a sports ministry release said.

Ramananda has represented India in the U-17 Asian Championships in Guwahati in 2017.

Rijijiu said athletes are national assets and need to be supported.

"....they are also national icons so if we cannot ensure a life of dignity for them, then it would be impossible to motivate sportspersons who give up the best years of their life for sport," Rijiju said.

Earlier, veteran sports commentator Novy Kapadia was also given financial assistance through the same fund.

