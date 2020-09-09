Serena Williams will take on Tsvetana Pironkova in the quarter-finals of the US Open 2020. The clash will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on September 9, 2020 (Wednesday). This will be the fifth meeting between the two players with the American winning the previous four. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming of Serena Williams vs Tsvetana Pironkova in the US Open can scroll down below. US Open 2020: Serena Williams Advances to Quarterfinals After Win Over Maria Sakkari 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-3.

Tsvetana Pironkova has struggled against Serena Williams in her career as along with four straight losses, the Bulgarian has won just two sets in those clashes, one in 2007 and one in 2011. The American tennis star is in search of her 24th Grand Slam title but first needs to get past Pironkova who is on a dream run in the tournament. In her first event in three years, the Bulgarian has defeated two seed players en route to the final eight showdown. Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal Funny Memes Go Viral as Novak Djokovic Gets Disqualified From US Open 2020.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of US Open 2020 Serena Williams vs Tsvetana Pironkova Women’s Singles Quarter-Final Match?

Serena Williams vs Tsvetana Pironkova quarter-final match in US Open 2020 will take place on September 09 (Wednesday). The match will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium and has a tentative start time of 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Serena Williams vs Tsvetana Pironkova Women's Singles Quarter-Final Match of US Open 2020? Which TV Channels Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of Serena Williams vs Tsvetana Pironkova quarter-final match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of US Open 2020 in India. Fans in India can tune into Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD channels to catch the live-action.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of US Open 2020 Serena Williams vs Tsvetana Pironkova Women's Singles Quarter-Final Match Online in India?

The quarter-final women’s singles clash will also be live on online platforms. Disney+ Hotstar VIP will be live streaming the Serena Williams vs Tsvetana Pironkova match online for its fans in India.

