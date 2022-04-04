New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): The Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has finalised the Annual Calendar of Training and Competitions (ACTCs) for 33 Sports disciplines and earmarked a sum of Rs 259 crores for the financial year 2022-23 as Assistance to various National Sports Federations (NSFs).

Of this, as much as Rs 190 crores will be spent on athletes for their training, foreign exposure, equipment and support staff for Commonwealth Games 2022 and Asian Games 2022.

The budget has been decided based on detailed discussions with 33 NSFs on their planned competition and training calendar for the year 2022-23, with special emphasis on the proposals regarding the training and competition requirements of athletes participating in the upcoming Commonwealth Games (CWG)at Birmingham, the UK in August 2022 and Asian Games at Guangzhou, China in September 2022.

The Ministry, in active consultation with the NSFs, has carefully considered and approved every proposal made to further enhance the support being given to Indian athletes who are bound for these two prestigious international events.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Singh Thakur stated that the Government has taken note of the plans and proposals for training and competitions submitted by NSFs for the year 2022-23, and particularly with regard to the forthcoming Commonwealth Games 2022, Asian Games 2022 and Para Asian Games 2022, and approved the ACTCs.

"Funds will not be a constraint for the preparations of the athletes and the Ministry will provide all necessary help and support to the players and NSFs," stated Anurag Singh Thakur as per an official release.

Funding to NSFs under ACTC for 2022-23 has been done based on revised norms made effective from March 1, 2022. Significant enhancements have been made in various components of the Scheme to cater to the changing requirements of the sport.

Under the revised norms, the quantum of assistance for National Championships has increased to Rs 51 lakh for High Priority, Priority and Indian Traditional Sports, and for General category sports, which were earlier known as 'Others' to Rs 30 lakhs, as against Rs 22 lakhs (uniform earlier for all categories of sports disciplines).

Allowance for General Sports Training Kit (Like tracksuits, T-Shirts, Shorts, Warm-up shoes etc.) has been doubled to Rs 20,000/- per athlete once a year for the National Campers. For encouraging the NSFs to host international tournaments in the country, the quantum of assistance has been enhanced to Rs 1.00 Crore from the earlier Rs 30 lakh.

To attract qualified and top-quality support personnel, remuneration has been enhanced substantially. Remuneration of sports doctors and doctors has been increased to upto Rs 2 lakh per month from the earlier Rs 1 lakh per month and that of head physiotherapists and physiotherapists to upto Rs 2 lakh per month and upto Rs 1.5 lakh per month respectively from the earlier Rs 80,000 per month. (ANI)

