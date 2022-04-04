Rajasthan Royals would take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 13 of IPL 2022 on Tuesday, April 4. The match would be played at the Wankhede Stadium and is set to start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Rajasthan Royals are currently on a winning streak, having registered victories in both their matches so far. Sanju Samson has a balanced side at his disposal and they have shown that in the two games that they have played. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR

Royal Challengers Bangalore meanwhile, started off with a defeat but held their nerve to eke out a victory in a low-scoring thriller against Kolkata Knight Riders. With both teams having won their previous games, one can expect this clash to be one between equally competitive and in-form sides. Ahead of this exciting IPL clash, we bring you the betting odds along with win predictions.

SRH vs LSG Betting Odds and Tips

According to the bookmakers, Royal Challengers Bangalore are hot favourites to win all points from this game. Bet365 have placed 1.72 odds in favour of Royal Challengers Bangalore to win this game while Rajasthan Royals have 2.10 odds of securing victory.

Win Predictions:

RR vs RCB win probability (Source: Google)

According to Google Predictions, Royal Challengers Bangalore have a higher win probability in this game. Bangalore have 55% chance of winning the match while Rajasthan are slightly behind with 45%.

(Disclaimer: Betting is illegal in India. LatestLY does not promote betting).

