New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) The Sports Ministry has upgraded three new existing sports facilities across the country as Khelo India Sports Centres of Excellence (KISCE).

Also Read | PAK vs NZ, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Line-up To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

The Guru Gobind Singh Sports College in Lucknow, the Chhatrasal Stadium in Delhi along with the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai have been designated as KISCEs after the respective state governments made the proposals.

The total number of KISCEs now standing at 27 across 26 States and Union Territories.

Also Read | Virender Sehwag Condemns Online Abuse on Mohammed Shami After India's T20 World Cup 2021 Defeat to Pakistan (Check Post).

With a vision to make India one of the top 10 countries in 2028 Olympics, the Khelo India State Centres of Excellence aim to provide the athletes world-class specialised training.

The centres will also have High performance Manager to ensure quality of sports science input and performance management.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)