Pakistan are all set to lock horns against New Zealand in an exciting contest at the Sharjah Cricket Ground on Tuesday, October 25. Pakistan would have the supreme confidence and belief, especially having beaten India convincingly to set their campaign on a positive start. What they dished out against India was a complete team performance, outplaying their neigbours in every facet of the game. Pakistan would want more of that performance once again when they face New Zealand. Although the Kiwis have not had a good outing in the warm-up games, they are well and truly an unpredictable unit and on their day, they can defeat any other side. PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Pakistan vs New Zealand, Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021

New Zealand too are a surprise package and there are reports of Kane Williamson set to be sidelined due to injury. The right-hander batted in one warm-up game and scored 37 runs and chose to not bat in New Zealand's defeat to England in the second practice match. If he is in the squad, he would be genuine player to watch out for as he knows the art of pacing his innings in T20 cricket and can change gears quickly. Fans making teams on Dream11 would know that the captain fetches double points while the vice-captain multiplies points x1.5 times. Let us take a look at our recommended picks for the captain and vice-captain's slots: Babar Azam Becomes First Pakistan Captain to Beat India in a World Cup Match, Achieves Feat in T20 WC 2021

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Team Captain Pick: Babar Azam

The Pakistan captain was in sensational touch against India and he showed why he is known as a complete player with shots all around the park. He played the seamers and spinners with equal precision and once again, would be a very key player for Pakistan, if they have to make it two wins out of two matches. Also, he was spot on with his decisions as well and thus, naming as skipper for your fantasy teams might reap a lot of points.

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Team Vice-Captain Pick: Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson is one of the most underrated players in modern day cricket, across formats and he has the capability to turn a game on its head on his day. The Kiwi skipper did not get to spend much time with the bat in warm-up matches and is also doubtful for the game, although he still might make it to the playing XI and be cleared to compete. His tactical acumen makes him a good choice for the vice-captain's role in your fantasy teams.

PAK vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021 Likely Playing XIs

Pakistan Likely Playing XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi

New Zealand Likely Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Glenn Philips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson

