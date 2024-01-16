Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 16 (ANI): Sports Odisha is all set to face HOPS FC and will be looking for the first victory in the Indian Women's League 2023-24.

The game will kick off on January 16 at the Capital Football Arena in Bhubaneswar. Sports Odisha are yet to register points while HOPS FC have secured only three points in the ongoing season.Sports Odisha head coach Paromita Sit expressed her optimism in turning the season around.

"We know that we didn't have a good start in this season. he last game, we saw plenty of opportunities coming our way, but we couldn't take them. Once we take our chances, things will be easier for us" she said, according to a release.With HOPS FC coming to the game after a narrow loss to Odisha FC, Paromita Sit added that the game would be a hard-fought affair.

"In Indian Women's League 2023-24, every game is difficult. We have prepared well for the game. I hope that the players will execute the plans on the pitch, and we can leave the ground with all three points."On the composition of the team, Paromita Sit highlighted that developing players from Odisha is a priority for the team, "In Sports Odisha, we emphasize home-grown players and developing them for the future. As a development team, our principles remain the same and we will continue to invest in the youth", she said.In eager anticipation of the upcoming encounter at home, Forward, Manisha Naik said the morale in the team is good. "We have good practice sessions in the build up to the match and we have focused our time on converting chances. So, we are looking forward to giving our best on match day." (ANI)

