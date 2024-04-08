Kalyani, Apr 8 (PTI) Sreenidi Deccan Football Club were held to a 1-1 draw by Inter Kashi in the penultimate matchweek of the I-League here on Monday.

Colombian forward David Castaneda's first half goal for Sreenidi Deccan was cancelled out by a late second half penalty by Inter Kashi's Spanish midfielder Julen Perez as both teams settled for a point each as the hosts finished the match with 10 men after Sandip Mandi's dismissal.

With Mohammedan Sporting Club having clinched the title, the Deccan Warriors were assured of a runners-up finish.

Both teams started with high intensity and much of the first period was played out in midfield. Full-back Arijit Bagui got Sreenidi Deccan's first effort on target in the 24th minute, stinging Inter Kashi goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya's palms from distance.

In the 42nd minute, Castaneda broke the deadlock as he headed in Faysal Shayesteh's corner for his ninth goal of the season.

Inter Kashi came out fighting in the second half but they suffered a setback when defender Mandi picked up his second yellow card for a late tackle on Ubaid.

