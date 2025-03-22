Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 22 (ANI): Ahead of the 18th edition starting from Saturday, the Indian Premier League (IPL) have announced a star-studded commentary panel which includes big names like AB De Villiers, Kane Williamson, Shane Watson, and Virender Sehwag.

In a never-seen-before avatar, one of the world's most accomplished batters and most loved global figures, Kane Williamson, will make his debut as a commentator and expert in the IPL. The first New Zealand player to win the orange cap and two-time IPL champion played with Gujarat Titans until last season.

The addition of IPL champion Shane Watson, former Mumbai Indians head coach Mark Boucher and his compatriot and Royal Challengers Bengaluru icon AB DeVilliers, former Punjab Kings mentor Virender Sehwag, former Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan, former Chennai Super Kings star Suresh Raina, will further deepen JioStar's key proposition of providing fans inside access from key members who until recently shared the dressing room with top franchisees.

After winning titles with Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings, Shane Watson continues his journey in the IPL with JioStar. The line-up also includes former IPL captains and heroes, including Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Murali Vijay, and Kedar Jadhav across multiple language feeds. Father-son duo of Anirudh Srikkanth and K Srikkanth will feature together in the Tamil expert's panel. Manvinder Bisla, man of the match of the 2012 IPL Final, will be the face of the Haryanvi feed.

Making the viewing experience inclusive and ensuring fans and viewers can enjoy the cricket carnival in their own way, MaxView, Live Audio Descriptive and Indian Sign Language will make their IPL debut on JioHotstar. Multi-cam feed will continue to give viewers on JioHotstar options to watch IPL from different angles, with fan-favourite Hero Cam coming back along with Stump Cam, Batter Cam, and Bird's Eye Cam, among others.

The Hangout feed will give fans a light-hearted and quirky take on the perennially competitive league through new-age content creators and popular stand-up comics like Angad Singh, Kunal Saluja, Sahiba Bali, Inder Sahni, Shubham Shandilya, and Aditya Kulshreshta among others. This feed will present quintessential IPL action that is expected to draw first-time and non-sports viewers and augment the league's viewership.

The highly anticipated season opener of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) which will be played at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

Full list of Commentators:

World Feed - Ravi Shastri, Sunil Gavaskar, Harsha Bhogle, Murali Kartik, Deep Das Gupta, Anjum Chopra, Varun Aaron, WV Raman, Matthew Hayden, Shane Watson, Michael Clarke, Aaron Finch, Eoin Morgan, Graeme Swann, Nick Knight, Alan Wilkins, Simon Doull, Danny Morrison, K Martin, Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Natalie Germanos, Ian Bishop, Darren Ganga

Hindi Virender Sehwag, Navjot Singh Siddhu, Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Mohd Kaif, Piyush Chawla, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Sanjay Manjrekar, Sanjay Bangar, Varun Aaron, Sunil Gavaskar, Ajay Jadeja, Jatin Sapru, Anant Tyagi, Saba Karim, Deep Dasgupta, Aakash Chopra

Marathi - Kedar Jadhav, Aditya Tare, Dhawal Kulkarni, Kiran More, Pravin Tambe, Salil Ankola, Siddesh Lad, Chaitanya Sant, Prasanna Sant, Nilesh Natu,

Gujarati - Manpreet Juneja, Rakesh Patel, Bhargav Bhatt, Sheldon Jackson, Atul Bedade, Aseem Parikh, Akash Trivedi, Shailendra Jadeja

Bhojpuri - Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwary, Sumit Kumar Mishra, Saurabh Kumar, Gulam Hussain, Shivam, Ashutosh Aman, Satya Prakash

Bengali - Sreevats Goswami, Jhulan Goswami, Subhomoy D, Saradindu M, Raja Venkat, Sanjeeb M, Shiladitya Roy, Gautam B

Haryanvi - Manvinder Bisla, Sumit Narwal, Sonu Sharma, A Chaudhary, RJ Kisna, Ravin Kundu, Vishwaas, Ashish Hooda

Malayalam - S Sreesanth, CM Deepak, Raiphi Gomez, Sony C, Vishnu Hariharan, Shiyas Mohammed, Aju John Thomas, Manu Krishnan, RJ Renu

Kannada - Anil Kumble, Robin Uthappa, Vinay Kumar, Venkatesh Prasad, Vijay Bharadwaj, Bharat Chipli, K Gowtham, B Akhil, S Aravind, J Suchith Srinivasa Murthy, Sumesh Goni, Kiran Srinivasa, S Suresh, Pavan D, Roopesh Shetty, Madhu M

Tamil - Murali Vijay, L Balaji, S Badrinath, K Srikkanth, S Ramesh, R Sridhar, Anirudh Srikkanth, Yo Mahesh, Baba Aparijith, Baba Indrajith, Thirush Kamini, Arun Kartik, C Gobinath, Muthu, Ashwath Bobo, Nanee, Gowtham D, Bhavna, Sameena, Abhinav Mukund

Telugu - Ambati Rayudu, Hanuma Vihari, MSK Prasad, Mithali Raj, R SridharT Suman, Kalyan Krishna, Ashish Reddy, Akshat Reddy, NC Kaushik, K Kollaram, VJ Sashi, Vindhya, Nandu, Pratyusha

Punjabi - Sarandeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, RS Sodhi, VRV Singh, Chetan Sharma, Rahul Sharma, Sunil Taneja, Gurjit Singh

Hangout - Kunal Saluja, Angad Ranyal, Inder Sahni, Shubham Shandilya, Aditya Kulshreshta. (ANI)

