The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is all set to commence from March 22 with the opening match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The KKR vs RCB match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata will kickstart the IPL 2025 and it will be preceded by a grand opening ceremony featuring the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Shreyas Ghoshal, Disha Patani and more stars. This is the 18th season of the Indian Premier League and it promises some sensational cricketing action and edge of the seat thrillers for the fans. JioHotstar is providing the live streaming viewing option of IPL 2025 online, the T20 league’s live TV telecast is available no JioStar's TV channels Star Sports Network. Meanwhile, if you are looking to watch IPL 2025 on TV, you can scroll down to get channel number of Star Sports across various DTH platforms like Airtel Digital TV, TATA Play and Videocon d2h. IPL 2025 All Squads: Full Players List of All Indian Premier League Franchises After Mega Auction.

Indian Premier League (IPL) is the biggest T20 franchise league in the world. Ten franchises across the country will fight for the ultimate T20 title. Kolkata Knight Riders won the IPL 2024 title defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final. It was their third title of IPL history. The most number of IPL title has been won by Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings-five each. Guwahati, Dharamsala and Visakhapatnam are the three venues in the IPL 2025 who will host matches outside the ten regular venues. The final of the IPL 2025 is set to be held on May 25 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. IPL 2025 New Rules: What Are the Four Major Changes BCCI Confirmed Ahead of Indian Premier League Season Opener?

Star Sports Channel Number on Airtel Digital TV, TATA Play, Videocon d2h, Dish TV

Channel Name TATA Play Airtel Digital TV Dish TV Videocon D2H Sun Direct Star Sports First 497 303 2349 431 504 Star Sports 1 455 277 603 401 500 Star Sports 1 HD 454 278 602 923 982 Star Sports 2 457 279 605 403 501 Star Sports 2 HD 456 280 604 924 986 Star Sports 3 458 306 649 436 510 Star Sports 1 Hindi 460 281 607 407 517 Star Sports 1 Hindi HD 459 282 606 925 991 Star Sports 1 Kannada 1645 974 – 689 516 Star Sports 1 Telugu 1446 928 – 750 515 Star Sports 1 Telugu HD 1445 – – – – Star Sports 1 Tamil 1551 803 – 521 513 Star Sports 1 Tamil HD 1550 – – – 995 Star Sports Select 1 464 283 646 429 508 Star Sports Select 1 HD 463 300 645 929 987 Star Sports Select 2 466 284 648 430 511 Star Sports Select 2 HD 465 301 647 930 988

The IPL 2025 has also saw some rule changes in the recent past. BCCI have now revoked the saliva ban, introduced a second new ball rule in the second innings to counter dew and hawk-eye technology will now be used for the review of Wide ball and no balls. The impact player rules stays as well and fans will be eager to see how these rules effect the game going forward.

