Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face Mumbai Indians (MI) in match three of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The El Clasico of the IPL will be hosted at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, March 23. The high-voltage encounter will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Super Kings and Mumbai are the joint-most successful franchises in the history of the cash-rich league tournament. Chennai will be led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, who took over the responsibility from MS Dhoni in 2024. Mumbai, on the other hand, will be captained by Hardik Pandya, who took over from Rohit Sharma during IPL season 17. CSK vs MI IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 3.

Both franchises have won five prestigious IPL titles to their name. However, their last edition's performance was underwhelming. Super Kings and Mumbai failed to qualify for the playoffs of the IPL 2024 edition. The franchise will aim to perform better in the IPL 2025. Meanwhile, fans are eager to know how the likely playing XIs might look for the high-voltage match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

Chennai Super Kings

In the top order, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad will pair up with New Zealand's Devon Conway. The left-right combination at the top could provide a boost for the five-time champions Super Kings. At No. 3, aggressive batter Rahul Tripathi could come, which will strengthen the top order for the thrilling encounter against the Mumbai Indians.

Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda and legendary wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni will add more firepower in the middle order for Super Kings. Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Sam Curran will be their three frontline all-rounders. In the bowling department, Noor Ahmad and Matheesha Pathirana would lead the charge.

CSK Playing XI vs MI

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (WK), Sam Curran, R Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana

Impact Players: Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Chaudhary, Shreyas Gopal

Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, will miss the services of their regular captain Hardik Pandya due to suspension. Pandya was banned for the slow-over rate offence against Lucknow Super Giants during the team's last outing in IPL 2024. In his absence, India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav will lead the side in the much-awaited clash against Chennai Super Kings. CSK vs MI IPL 2025, Chennai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

In the opening slot, veteran Rohit Sharma will be paired up with hard-hitter Ryan Rickelton. England's Will Jacks is expected to come in at No. 3, which will strengthen the top order for the Mumbai Indians. Stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav will come at No. 4, followed by Tilak Varma and Naman Dhir. This will boost the power hitting for Mumbai in the middle order. Raj Angad Bawa, Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, and Arjun Tendulkar will fill the rest of the slots.

MI Playing XI vs CSK

Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Raj Angad Bawa, Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Arjun Tendulkar

Impact Players: Karn Sharma, Ashwani Kumar, Mujeeb ur Rahman

