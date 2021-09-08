New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) Star Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Wednesday underwent a surgery on her right elbow, days after pulling out of the World Championship trials here.

The 27-year-old reigning Asian champion had pulled out of the World Championship trials here on August 31 after competing in her opening bout.

At that time, she had said that her pull-out was not due to injury and she only felt "dizzyness".

"Elbow surgery done! No matter how many times I fall, I will still rise," Vinesh tweeted, along with her picture on a hospital bed.

Vinesh, who had made a shock quarterfinal exit in the Tokyo Olympics, was suspended by the Wrestling Federation of India last month for indiscipline before being let off with a warning.

