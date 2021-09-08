Cristiano Ronaldo fans have been on cloud nine ever since he has returned to Manchester United. After staying in quarantine for five days, Ronaldo attended his first practice session at Manchester United and once again the fans couldn't keep calm. The Internet is splattered with pictures of Ronaldo training in a United shirt and a while ago they shared a video of the former Juventus player his skills with the ball. In the video we see Ronaldo juggling the ball like a pro. Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Data Proves CR7 is Better Than Messi & Pele! (Watch Video).

They posted the video with the caption which read, "Like he never left." They posted the caption with a fire emoji. Manchester United had shared pictures on social media and the posts have garnered many likes over the course of time. The fans have posted many comments on social media expressing their happiness over the recent video. Ronaldo even met Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and this snap also was shared on social media. Check out the video of the same below:

Video:

Ronaldo joined Manchester United after breaking his two-year-long stint with Juventus. It was widely reported that Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to leave Juventus and was quite close to joining Manchester City. But then at the end, Ronaldo landed with the Red Devils. Ronaldo is expected to debut for United for the match against Newcastle which will be held on September 11, 2021.

