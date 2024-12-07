Kozhikode (Kerala)[India], December 7 (ANI): Churchill Brothers took away Gokulam Kerala's unbeaten record in I-League 2024-25, beating them 1-0 at the EMS Corporation Stadium on Saturday.

These two teams have been among the highest scorers in the I-League this season and so there was no danger of this being a dull affair. It didn't take long for the first goal either, and to the shock of the Gokulam fans, the visitors scored it.

The move started in the 13th minute with a probing cross from the right by Lamgoulen Hangshing. A botched clearance dropped the ball into the path of an onrushing Stendly Fernandes at the top of the box. The midfielder still had a lot to do. He hit it the first time, and the ball flew off his boot into the roof of the net. Shibinraj Kunniyil had no chance, beaten by pure power.

Gokulam were rattled and it showed, and Churchill pressed for the kill, Stendly shooting from range again and Shibinraj scrambling. The ball drifted just wide. Gokulam's coaching staff were screaming for calm heads and soon enough their pleas were heard. The passes came together in midfield and Martin Chaves, often at the receiving end in the final third had the best chance to draw them level.

A looped cross to the far post from the right side by Sergio Llamas, was directed to the Uruguayan, unmarked and rushing inwards. The ball fell at an awkward angle and he improvised, his scissor kick improvisation going high.

Gokulam stepped on the gas in the second half, their movement and passing picking up pace and on occasion catching out the Churchill defence. They lacked the clinical edge though and every chance was either blasted high or wide. They had to resort to the spectacular, like a bicycle kick in the 75th minute by Senthamil S that went wide of the target.

In contrast, Churchill kept testing Shibinraj and looked to extend their lead. In the 80th minute, Juan Mera came close, cutting to his left foot at the top of the box and letting fly. Shibinraj flew too, to his right to palm it over the crossbar. Churchill sensed Gokulam's desperation and were lively on the counter in the dying minutes of the game, constantly holding up play and controlling the midfield smartly. Their tactics were crucial and enough as they took the valuable three points. (ANI)

